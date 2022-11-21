Gano (illness) missed both of his extra-point attempts and did not try a field goal in Sunday's Week 11 loss to the Lions.

Gano missed practice Friday due to an illness but attempted to play through it Sunday. The issue may have contributed to the veteran kicker's poor showing -- his first extra-point miss was understandable as it was partly blocked and got pushed off course by a swirling wind, but his second miss simply hit the right upright. Coming into the contest, Gano was perfect on 17 extra-point attempts on the season, so he's likely to bounce back Thursday against the Cowboys.