Giants' Graham Gano: Connects on three FGAs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gano went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made three PATs in Sunday's 40-37 overtime loss to the Cowboys.
Gano finished off the Giants' opening drive of the game with a 38-yard field goal, before later adding another 33-yard make in the first quarter. The kicker would later add another 33-yard field goal in the third quarter. Gano has now made all five of his field-goal tries, while also adding three PATs over the first two games of the season.
More News
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Makes pair of FGs in loss•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Shows no rust in preseason opener•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Favored to keep kicker gig•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Plays in 10 games in 2024•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Buoyed by team's offensive outburst•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Held back by offense again Week 16•