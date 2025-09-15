Gano went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made three PATs in Sunday's 40-37 overtime loss to the Cowboys.

Gano finished off the Giants' opening drive of the game with a 38-yard field goal, before later adding another 33-yard make in the first quarter. The kicker would later add another 33-yard field goal in the third quarter. Gano has now made all five of his field-goal tries, while also adding three PATs over the first two games of the season.