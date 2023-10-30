Gano went 1-for-3 on field-goal tries and made his lone extra-point attempt against the Jets in a Week 8 overtime loss.

Per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, Gano indicated before the contest that his left knee remains painful and will eventually require surgery, which may be a key factor in his struggles this season. The usually reliable kicker missed twice in Sunday's loss, with one of the misses being a chip shot 35-yarder that went wide left. That failed kick came with less than 30 seconds remaining in the contest, opening the door for the Jets to drive the other way and convert a game-tying field goal to send the matchup into overtime. Gano came into 2023 having gone 89-for-97 in the regular season over his first three years as a Giant, but he's been far from dependable this season, hitting just 11 of 17 attempts and missing twice from under 40 yards.