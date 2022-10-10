Gano made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-22 win against the Packers in Week 5.

Gano opened the scoring for New York with a 48-yarder in the first quarter. He added a 37-yard make in the third period and also converted all three of his extra-point attempts. Gano has gone 11-for-13 on field-goal tries and 8-for-8 on extra-point attempts so far this season for the surprising 4-1 Giants.