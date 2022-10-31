Gano made both of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's Week 8 loss to Seattle.

Gano converted a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter to tie the game 10-10, and he knotted the score again with a 45-yarder early in the fourth. The latter was his last attempt of the day, however, and the Seahawks went on to score two additional touchdowns to pull out the victory. Gano remains perfect on extra-point tries this season while going 19-for-21 on field-goal attempts.