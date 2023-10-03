Gano drilled his only field-goal attempt from 55 yards and didn't try any extra points in a Week 4 loss to the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

Gano was perhaps the only bright spot in a dreary performance by New York's offense, as he hit from 55 yards out late in the second quarter. It was the veteran kicker's second make from over 50 yards this season -- he converted from 57 yards against San Francisco last week. Gano has rebounded from missing all three of his kicks Week 1 to go 4-for-4 on field-goal tries and 4-for-4 on extra-point attempts over three weeks since, but that volume isn't great from a fantasy perspective. His big leg and accuracy will only go so far unless the Giants offense is able to wake up from an early season slumber.