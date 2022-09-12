Gano did not try any field goals and made his only extra-point try in Sunday's 21-20 season-opening victory against the Titans.

New York scored three touchdowns in the game, but Gano got to attempt the extra-point after only one of them. After the Giants' first score, a botched snap resulted in the kicker aborting his attempt, and after their final touchdown, head coach Brian Daboll boldly called for a two-point try that was converted to win the game. The good news for Gano is that he was able to play after suffering a concussion in the team's second preseason game. He's been excellent since joining New York two seasons ago, converting 60 of 65 field-goal tries and 39 of 41 extra-point attempts.