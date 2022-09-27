Gano made three of four field-goal attempts, including two 51-yarders, while converting his lone extra-point try in a loss to the Cowboys on Monday.

Gano had a 47-yard field-goal try blocked on New York's first possession of the game, marking just his second miss on 52 attempts inside 50 yards since 2020. However, the veteran kicker bounced back my making his final three field-goal tries, including two from 51 yards out. He also made his lone extra-point attempt following a Saquon Barkley touchdown run in the third quarter. Through three weeks, Gano has converted all four of his field-goal kicks beyond 50 yards and is 7-for-8 overall while also making 3-of-3 extra-point attempts.