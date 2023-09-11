Gano said after Sunday's loss to the Cowboys that he was cleated in the right calf after the blocked field goal in the first quarter but expects to be fine, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Gano was seen entering the X-ray room after Sunday's matchup, and he wasn't wearing a shoe on his right foot. However, he appears to be dealing with a calf injury that isn't believed to be particularly serious. A better idea of his status for next Sunday's game against Arizona should come into focus based on his participation in practice this week.