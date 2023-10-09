Gano made three of four field-goal attempts and converted his only extra-point try against Miami in a loss Sunday.

The Giants mostly struggled on offense again, with their only TD coming on a second-quarter pick-six. However, they were at least able to move the ball enough to give Gano four field-goal tries, and he connected on three of them, including on a 51-yarder in the fourth quarter. The veteran kicker did miss an attempt for the first time since Week 1, though it was a tough try from 55 yards out. This was the first time Gano has been given more than two field-goal opportunities in a game this season; despite his big leg, it will be hard for him to score many points if the team's offense continues to struggle.