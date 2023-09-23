Gano made both of his field-goal attempts in Thursday's Week 3 loss to San Francisco.
The Giants tried for a two-point conversion on their only touchdown, so Gano didn't get a chance to attempt any extra points. However, the veteran kicker hit a 44-yard field goal in the first quarter and converted an attempt from 57 yards out just before halftime. Gano has made all three of his field-goal tries over his past two games and appears to be back on track after an uncharacteristic pair of misses in a season-opening loss to Dallas.
More News
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Bounces back with game-winning FG•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Cleared for Week 2•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Limited again Thursday•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Working through ankle injury•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Injury severity downplayed•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Injury update likely Wednesday•