Gano made both of his field-goal attempts in Thursday's Week 3 loss to San Francisco.

The Giants tried for a two-point conversion on their only touchdown, so Gano didn't get a chance to attempt any extra points. However, the veteran kicker hit a 44-yard field goal in the first quarter and converted an attempt from 57 yards out just before halftime. Gano has made all three of his field-goal tries over his past two games and appears to be back on track after an uncharacteristic pair of misses in a season-opening loss to Dallas.