Gano made all four field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Bengals.

Gano extended his perfect streak to nine games, as he's connected on 22 field-goal attempts and 15 extra-point tries in that stretch. He drilled four kicks from beyond 50 yards in that stretch as well. Gano's automatic right now, but his opportunities could take a slight hit if Daniel Jones (hamstring) is forced to miss next week's game against the Seahawks.