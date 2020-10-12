Gano connected on all four field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cowboys.

Only four kickers this season have made more than two field goals from beyond 50 yards, but Gano drilled three from that distance Sunday, adding a 25-yarder and two extra points for good measure. The 33-year-old kicker has now hit at least three field goals in three straight games, and he's missed just one kick all year. He gets plenty of opportunities even when facing good defenses, so he should be on fantasy radars in Week 6 against Washington.