During the regular season, Gano converted 29 of 32 field-goal attempts and 32 of 34 extra-point tries. He made his lone field-goal try and all five of his extra-point attempts over two postseason games.

Gano was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate on the strength of his accurate kicking during the campaign. Among other things, he went 8-for-9 on field-goal attempts from beyond 50 yards, finishing with his most makes from that distance in his 13 seasons as a pro. Gano struggled at times with his accuracy early in his career, but he's since become one of the league's most reliable kickers, making 132 of 143 (92.3 percent) of his field-goal tries over the past five campaigns. Gano has one year remaining on his current contract and figures to be the Giants' primary placekicker again next season.