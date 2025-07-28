Gano remains a favorite for the kicking job in New York, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The only other kicker on the camp roster is Jude McAtamney, who played for Rutgers in 2022 and joined the Giants in 2024 through the International Player Pathway Program. McAtamney played one game for the Giants last season and made both of his kicks, while Gano went 9-of-11 on field-goal attempts and 15-of-15 on PATs across 10 games. Gano was one of the most accurate kickers in the league from 2017 to 2022, but he's now 38 years old, with 16 missed games over the past two seasons.