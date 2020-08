Gano will sign with the Giants once he passes a physical and COVID testing, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Gano was cut by the Panthers on July 30 after losing the kicking competition to Joey Slye, but he didn't stay unemployed long. The 33-year-old Gano last played in 2018 when he connected on 14 of 16 field goals (88 percent) of field goals. He'll compete with Chandler Catanzaro for the Giants' starting kicker job once the deal is finalized.