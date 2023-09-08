Gano signed a three-year contract extension with the Giants on Friday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Gano gets some job security just before the start of the 2023 season in a move that will also free up cap space for the Giants. The 36-year-old kicker earned his extension with a strong three-year stretch since joining the Giants, during which Gano has converted 89 of 97 field-goal attempts.