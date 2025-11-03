Gano made one of two field-goal attempts and converted all three of his extra-point tries Sunday in a loss to San Francisco.

Gano was wide left on a 45-yard try just before halftime to conclude an ugly first half for the Giants. He did manage to convert a chip-shot 22-yarder midway through the third quarter and made all three of his extra-point attempts. The field-goal miss was Gano's first of the campaign -- he had been 8-for-8 coming into Sunday, though he's missed four contests due to a groin injury.