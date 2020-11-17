The Giants placed Gano (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
Just days removed from putting pen to paper on a contract extension, Gano has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team for an undetermined amount of time, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. The Giants don't have another kicker on the active roster or practice squad, but with the team in the midst of its bye week it can wait to make a decision on who will be the placekicker for its next game Sunday, Nov. 29 at Cincinnati.