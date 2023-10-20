Gano (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Gano showed up on the Giants' injury report Wednesday with a knee injury, but it's evidently not severe enough to hold him out of game action in Week 7. He hasn't lacked opportunities in 2023, but he has struggled somewhat to convert on longer attempts through six games.
More News
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Pops up on injury report•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Hits all three FG tries Sunday•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Drains three field goals in Week 5•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Converts only field-goal try•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Drills 57-yard FG against 49ers•
-
Giants' Graham Gano: Bounces back with game-winning FG•