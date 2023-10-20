Watch Now:

Gano (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Gano showed up on the Giants' injury report Wednesday with a knee injury, but it's evidently not severe enough to hold him out of game action in Week 7. He hasn't lacked opportunities in 2023, but he has struggled somewhat to convert on longer attempts through six games.

More News