Gano went 1-of-2 on field-goal attempts and didn't try an extra point in a 14-11 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.

Gano put the Giants on the board with a 43-yard field goal in the second quarter, but he wasn't asked to attempt the extra point when New York scored its lone touchdown late in the fourth, as the team elected to try for a two-point conversion (which they succeeded on). The veteran kicker got the opportunity to tie the game up with 11 seconds remaining in regulation with a 35-yard field-goal attempt, but the Saints blocked the kick, resulting in the Giants' eighth consecutive loss. The blocked kick can't be pinned on Gano -- Saints defender Bryan Bresee leaped over New York's offensive line to get his hand on the ball -- but it meant that Gano has made less than two field goals in four of the six contests he's suited up for this season. With the Giants' offense struggling to put up points, Gano isn't an appealing fantasy target in all but the deepest of leagues.