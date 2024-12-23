Gano didn't attempt a field goal and made his only extra-point try in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Falcons.
Gano was successful on the extra-point attempt following a Tyrone Tracy receiving touchdown in the second quarter, but that was the only scoring chance he got in the game, as Atlanta subsequently reeled off 34 straight points. The veteran kicker hasn't had a field-goal opportunity in either of the Giants' past two games, and his prospects over the final two contests of the regular season aren't bright given the poor state of the team's offense. New York is averaging just 11.8 points over its past five games.
