Gano made all four of his field-goal attempts as well as his only extra-point try in Sunday's 19-16 win over Carolina.

Gano's kicking keyed New York's second straight victory to begin the season, as he accounted for 13 of the team's 19 points. The veteran converted relatively easy attempts from 36 and 31 yards out in the first quarter before nailing a 51-yarder near the start of the fourth quarter. He punctuated the big day with a clutch 56-yard make that put the Giants ahead for good with under four minutes to play. Gano made a career-high seven field goals from 50-plus yards last season, and he's off to a great start in 2022.