Gano made all three of his field-goal attempts and did not try any extra points in Sunday night's Week 6 loss to the Bills.

The Giants weren't able to score a touchdown in the contest, so Gano's leg was responsible for all of the team's scoring. The veteran converted two 29-yarders and a 43-yarder to finish with exactly three field goals for the second straight week. Gano is 10-for-13 on field-goal tries overall this season, with two of his misses coming Week 1 versus Dallas.