Gano made two of three field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries Sunday in a 20-12 win over the Bears.

Gano converted a 44-yard try in the third quarter and a 43-yarder in the fourth. He could have sealed the win with a 37-yarder with less than 30 seconds remaining in the fourth and New York up by eight points, but he hit the left upright. It was just his second miss inside 40 yards over the past three seasons but didn't end up costing New York in the win column. Gano has converted 9-of-11 field-goal tries and all five of his extra-point attempts so far this season.