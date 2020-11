The Giants are hopeful that Gano (illness) will be available against the Bengals on Sunday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Gano still has to clear a number of requisite benchmarks before he can come off the reserve/COVID-19 list, but it appears that he has at least a fair shot to retake the field versus Cincinnati. The veteran kicker's positive test occurred during New York's bye week, just one day after he'd inked a contract extension with the team.