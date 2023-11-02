Gano is slated to undergo surgery on his left knee and be placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News report.

For a third week in a row, Gano is dealing with a knee injury, which may have been the reason he made just one of four field-goal attempts the last two games. He told Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record last week that he likely required surgery but hoped to wait until the end of the season before doing so. Now, though, Gano will miss at least four games once the move to IR goes through. The Giants held tryouts for four kickers Thursday, and Randy Bullock will emerge from it with a practice-squad contract, pending a physical, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.