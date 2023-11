The Giants are slated to place Gano (knee) on IR.

Once the move becomes official, Gano will miss a minimum of four games, but it remains to be seen how long the kicker will be out, with Jordan Raanan of ESPN having previously reported that Gano is slated to undergo a procedure on his left knee. With Gano sidelined, the Giants are signing Cade York off the Titans' practice squad and adding Randy Bullock to their practice squad ahead of Week 9 action.