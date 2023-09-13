Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Gano (calf) will be limited in practice but should be fine for Week 2, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.
Gano injured his calf in Week 1's loss to the Cowboys, but it looks like the Giants aren't seriously worried about his availability for Week 2's matchup in Arizona. The starting kicker will have two more chances to upgrade to a full practice load by Friday's final injury report of the week.
