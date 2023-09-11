Gano, who suffered a calf injury in Sunday night's Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, will have his status updated Wednesday per head coach Brian Daboll, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Gano suffered the injury on the blocked field goal in the first quarter of the contest but remained in the game and subsequently missed a 36-yard try before halftime. The veteran kicker underwent X-rays after the game, but details of those results will be held back for now. His status for Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Cardinals should gain further clarity with Wednesday's expected update.