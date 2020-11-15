The Giants and Gano agreed to a contract extension Sunday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Sidelined all of last season due to recurring knee issues, Gano found himself on the outs in Carolina due to the presence of Joey Slye, but the veteran kicker joined the Giants in mid-August and hasn't looked back. Through 10 games, Gano has hit true on 21 of 22 field-goal attempts and all 16 point-after tries, averaging 7.9 points per game in the process. The extension runs through the 2023 season and includes $14 million in new money -- $9.5 million guaranteed -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.