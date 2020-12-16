site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-graham-gano-just-one-kick | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Graham Gano: Just one kick
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gano did not attempt a field goal but made his only extra-point try in Sunday's 26-7 loss to the Cardinals.
Gano hardly got a chance to kick Sunday, resulting in a second straight single-digit scoring performance. He'll hope for more opportunities in Week 15 versus the Browns.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read