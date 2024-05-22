Gano (knee) participated in OTAs on Tuesday, John Schmeelk of the Giants' official site reports.

Gano played in the first eight games of the season before landing on the IR in November due to a left knee knee injury that required surgery. He was back on the field doing kicking drills during OTAs on Tuesday. Gano finished the 2023 season going 11-for-17 on field-goal attempts while making all eight of his extra-point tries.