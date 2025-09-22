Gano has a groin injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The kicker had to be helped off by a trainer before the game even started, per Duggan. Gano has made all five of his field-goal tries and all four of his extra-point attempts in 2025 so far. New York does not have another kicker on the active roster, though Jamie Gillan is the punter and could perhaps step in.