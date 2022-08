Gano (concussion) is expected to be ready for Week 1 against the Titans, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Gano suffered a concussion while trying to make a tackle during the Giants' second preseason game and has remained sidelined since. New York brought in Ryan Santoso as an emergency fill-in for the preseason finale, but the team waived him Monday, suggesting they have confidence that Gano will be fully healthy by the start of the regular season.