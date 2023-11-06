Gano, whom the Giants placed on injured reserve Saturday, will require surgery to address his left knee injury and isn't expected to return this season, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Gano's placement on IR means that he'll have to miss a minimum of four games, and though the 2-7 Giants haven't confirmed that he'll be shut down for the season, he's unlikely to be pushed to return coming off surgery in the midst of a non-contending campaign. The Giants signed Randy Bullock to their practice squad last week and elevated him to the roster to handle kicking duties in Gano's stead in an eventual 30-6 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Additionally, New York signed Cade York off the Titans' practice squad last week but kept him inactive against the Raiders. The Giants could continue to evaluate Bullock and York in practices this week before deciding which of the two will serve as Gano's primary replacement the rest of the way.