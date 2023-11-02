Gano (left knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Gano is dealing with a knee injury for a third consecutive week, which may be partly the reason the Giants held tryouts for four kickers Thursday. Per retired kicker Lawrence Tynes, those players included Robbie Gould, Mason Crosby, Randy Bullock and Matthew Wright. Gano has one more opportunity this week to prove his health, but if the team has any questions about his availability ahead of Sunday's game at Las Vegas, a practice-squad signing may be on the horizon.