Gano connected on both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during the Giants' 38-20 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Gano was activated from injured reserve Saturday and cleared to return from a four-game absence due to a groin injury he sustained during pregame warmups in Week 3 against the Chiefs. He connected on a 47-yard field goal late in the second quarter before nailing a 34-yard try late in the third frame. Gano has made all eight of his field-goal attempts and all six extra-point tries across four regular-season games.