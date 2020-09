Gano made his only field-goal attempt as well as his lone extra-point try in Monday night's 26-16 loss to the Steelers.

Gano converted from 21 yards to begin the game, giving the Giants their first three points of the season. The veteran was only called upon once after, however, as New York struggled with consistency offensively. Gano will hope to be more involved in Week 2 versus the Bears.