Gano (groin) made his only field-goal attempt in Sunday's 22-9 loss to the Chiefs.

Gano was sidelined with a groin injury for the majority of the team's contest on Sunday, but he was able to tough it out for one kick in the fourth quarter. The kicker connected on a 25-yard field goal, narrowing the deficit to 16-9 with 10:12 left in the game. It's unclear what Gano's status moving forward is, but through three weeks, the kicker has gone 6-for-6 on field-goal tries and 4-for-4 on PATs.