Gano went 2-for-2 on his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 21-6 loss to the Commanders.

Gano accounted for all of the Giants' points, making 21- and 55-yard field goals. The veteran kicker is in his sixth season with the G-Men, though he missed 16 of 34 regular-season games to injuries over the previous two campaigns. Gano made nine of his 11 field-goal attempts last season and all 15 of his extra points across 10 contests.