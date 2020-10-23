Gano appeared to tweak his right leg during his final kickoff in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 22-21 loss to the Eagles, Tom Canavan of the Associated Press reports.

Gano drilled all three of his extra-point attempts before the kickoff and wasn't needed thereafter. The Eagles scored a go-ahead touchdown on the ensuing possession before Giants quarterback Daniel Jones coughed up a game-sealing fumble with less than 30 seconds left. Because the Giants were unable to advance the ball far enough down the field for a potential game-winning field goal, it's unclear if Gano would have been able to kick. Gano's status should gain clarity when the Giants release their first Week 8 injury report next Thursday.