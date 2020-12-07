Gano made a 48-yard field goal and missed his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Seahawks.
This was the first time since Week 8 that Gano didn't attempt more than one field goal, and his streak of 17 straight extra-point conversions also came to an end. However, his 48-yarder made a big difference in the five-point win, forcing the Seahawks to go for a touchdown instead of a field goal on their final drive. Gano will hope for more opportunities next week against the Cardinals.