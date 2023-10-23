Gano missed his only field-goal try and converted both extra-point attempts versus the Commanders in a 14-7 win Sunday.

Gano popped up on the injury report with a knee injury during the practice week, though it's unclear if that contributed to his uncharacteristic miss from 42 yards out on a field-goal try in the first quarter. The veteran went 10-for-11 on attempts from 40-to-49 yards last season, but he's already missed two of his five tries from that distance during the current campaign. Gano established himself as one of the league's most reliable kickers over his first three seasons with New York, so his 10-for-14 mark on field-goal attempts through seven contests this season is well below his usual standard.