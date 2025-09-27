The Giants placed Gano (groin) on injured reserve Saturday.

Gano suffered a groin injury during pregame warmups last Sunday against the Chiefs and was only able to muster a successful 25-yard field goal during that contest. Otherwise, punter Jamie Gillan handled the rest of the placekicking duties. With Gano out for at least the next four games, the Giants will turn to Jude McAtamney first (instead of Younghoe Koo) as a practice-squad elevation Sunday against the Chargers.