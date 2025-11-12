The Giants placed Gano (neck) on injured reserve Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

With his placement on IR for a second time this season, Gano's campaign is officially over after making five appearances and connecting on nine of 10 field-goal attempts and all nine point-after tries. Younghoe Koo is set to kick for the Giants in the short term, but the team also has Jude McAtamney on the practice squad as another option to handle placekicking duties.