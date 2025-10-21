Gano (groin) was scheduled to do some kicking Tuesday and could be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

The Giants haven't yet opened Gano's 21-day evaluation window after placing him on injured reserve Sept. 27, but since he's already missed four games, the team could clear him to practice Wednesday if all goes well during Tuesday's workout. Jude McAtamney had served as the Giants' kicker in each of the last four games, but after missing two extra-point attempts in Sunday's 33-32 loss to the Broncos, he was cut loose Tuesday. While Gano will step back in as the team's kicker whenever he's deemed fully healthy, Younghoe Koo could be elevated from the practice squad to handle kicking duties in Philadelphia if Gano needs another week to move past the groin injury.