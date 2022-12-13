Gano made both of his extra-point tries and did not attempt a field goal Week 14 in a loss to the Eagles.

Gano was hampered by a lopsided affair that saw Philadelphia post a 20-point lead by the end of the third quarter. When the fourth period came around, the Giants elected to go for a 4th-and-8 on the Eagles' 23-yard line instead of turning to the veteran kicker, eliminating what would have been his lone field-goal try. He didn't even get a chance at a third extra-point, as New York tried (and succeed on) a meaningless two-point conversion with 39 seconds left in the contest. Gano will look for more opportunities against Washington in Week 15.