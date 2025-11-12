Gano (neck) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Gano hasn't practiced since being diagnosed with a herniated disc in his neck last Wednesday. New York hasn't made the move to place him on injured reserve, so he seemingly isn't poised to miss three games in addition to this past Sunday's loss at Chicago. Having said that, Younghoe Koo is set to kick for the Giants for as long as Gano is sidelined.