Gano (leg) was not listed on the team's final injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Buccaneers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Gano appeared to have tweaked his leg in last week's loss to the Eagles, but he'll be good to go after practicing in full capacity all week. A potent Buccaneers defense will likely hurt Gano's opportunities to score in droves, but he's at least attempted a field goal in all but one contest this season.